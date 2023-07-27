Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Modiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a PE ratio of -90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.10. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modiv will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

About Modiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.