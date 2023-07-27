Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.68 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
