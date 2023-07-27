monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.85. 448,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,798. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 0.76.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 11,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 434,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $48,095,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

