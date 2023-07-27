Monero (XMR) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $163.61 or 0.00554483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $107.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,504.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00309339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.00832999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00062129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00120650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,310,463 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

