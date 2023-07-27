Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $55,966,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 437.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.30. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

