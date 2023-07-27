Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

