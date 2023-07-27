Moody’s Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody’s stock opened at $359.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

