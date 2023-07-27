Moog (MOG.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.79 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Price Performance

Moog stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Moog has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $113.45.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.