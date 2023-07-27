Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Pharvaris Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ PHVS opened at $17.27 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.