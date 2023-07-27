Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE SNV opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

