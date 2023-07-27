Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 967.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $295.40 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.67. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

