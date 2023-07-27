Moya Gloria L. Ballesta Sells 50,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 336.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

