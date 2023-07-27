Moya Gloria L. Ballesta Sells 50,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 336.34 and a beta of 2.05.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
