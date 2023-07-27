Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of MLI opened at $81.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,746. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

