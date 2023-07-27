Narwhal Capital Management Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 218,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

