Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $38,264.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Natera Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
