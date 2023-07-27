Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $38,264.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natera Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

