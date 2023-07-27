Natera, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($4.06) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Natera Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NTRA stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Natera has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,038. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.