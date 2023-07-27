National Bank Financial Boosts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$8.50

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $5.22 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

