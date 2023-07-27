National Bank Financial Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.20.

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.45 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$39.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.65%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

