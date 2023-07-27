National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.72.

TSE:TRP opened at C$48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.64. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$48.15 and a 12-month high of C$71.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

