National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFFree Report) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.7496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

