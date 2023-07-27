National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.7496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

