National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.
National Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity at National Instruments
In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
