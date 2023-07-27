National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

