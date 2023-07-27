National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

See Also

