Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NM opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.