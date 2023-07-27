Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE NM opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
