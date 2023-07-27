Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
About Nektan
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nektan
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.