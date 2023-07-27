NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $77,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

