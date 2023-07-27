Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average of $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

