New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of NOV worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

