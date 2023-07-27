Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Newell Brands by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.