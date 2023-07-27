Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 117.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.