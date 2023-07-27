Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

