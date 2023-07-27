Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,196,000 after buying an additional 221,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Westlake by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Westlake Trading Up 1.4 %

WLK opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

