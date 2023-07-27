Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Owens Corning by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.85.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.