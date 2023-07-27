Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,043 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,878. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

