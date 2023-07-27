Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.