Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Announces $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $236.93 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average is $222.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.