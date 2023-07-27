Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $236.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.55. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

