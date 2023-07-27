NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

