NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

