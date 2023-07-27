Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT stock opened at $176.16 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.