Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $453.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

