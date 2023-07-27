NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NS opened at $17.18 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

