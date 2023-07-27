Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nutanix by 1,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 559,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

