NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by True Capital Management

True Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of True Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. True Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

