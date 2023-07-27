NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

