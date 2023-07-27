NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

