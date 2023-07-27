NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $530.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $400.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average of $296.55. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.73, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

