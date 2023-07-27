Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Announces $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. 16,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.33. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,114 shares of company stock worth $51,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101,500.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 110.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $664,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.