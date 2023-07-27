OFS Credit (OCCI) & Its Rivals Critical Review

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is one of 7,991 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OFS Credit to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OFS Credit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Credit Competitors 4391 23977 30158 618 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 896.35%. Given OFS Credit’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OFS Credit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.8%. OFS Credit pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 205.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

7.0% of OFS Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of OFS Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OFS Credit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Credit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A OFS Credit Competitors -1,407.19% -299.02% -26.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFS Credit and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit $26.22 million N/A -5.26 OFS Credit Competitors $5.93 billion $445.68 million -53.33

OFS Credit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. OFS Credit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OFS Credit beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.