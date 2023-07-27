Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $420.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $423.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.84 and its 200-day moving average is $335.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $758,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

