Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

